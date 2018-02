WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The White House will release on Monday a federal budget plan that will incorporate spending caps, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

The budget proposal will “move us toward a path of restoring fiscal responsibility, it reduces our deficit by trillions of dollars” and incorporates budget caps and a tax bill, White House spokesman Raj Shah told a regular news briefing. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)