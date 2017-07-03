FOREX-Dollar index hits session highs after U.S. ISM, construction data

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to session highs against a basket of currencies on Monday as a private index on domestic manufacturing activity rose more than forecast in June while the government said construction spending was unchanged in May but fell less than previously reported in April.

At 10:10 a.m. EDT (1410 GMT), a closely watch index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six currencies was last up 0.5 percent at 96.128. On Friday, the dollar index fell to 95.470, its lowest since Oct. 3. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)