FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
FOREX-Dollar index hits session highs after U.S. ISM, construction data
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 3, 2017 / 2:17 PM / a month ago

FOREX-Dollar index hits session highs after U.S. ISM, construction data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to session highs against a basket of currencies on Monday as a private index on domestic manufacturing activity rose more than forecast in June while the government said construction spending was unchanged in May but fell less than previously reported in April.

At 10:10 a.m. EDT (1410 GMT), a closely watch index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six currencies was last up 0.5 percent at 96.128. On Friday, the dollar index fell to 95.470, its lowest since Oct. 3. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.