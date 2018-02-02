FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Asian Currency News
February 2, 2018 / 5:19 PM / a day ago

US's Malpass says global currency stability due to good policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Currency stability around the world is contributing to global growth and investment, David Malpass, the Treasury’s under secretary for international affairs, said on Friday.

“There is an opportunity now as the world grows faster and the financial system is stable to recognize that the stability that has been occurring on exchange rates is a result of good policies, and it contributes to growth and investment around the world,” he told the Center for Strategic and International Studies. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.