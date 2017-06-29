FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
RPT-Colonial says gasoline line nominations below capacity for 5-day shipping period
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 29, 2017 / 10:41 PM / a month ago

RPT-Colonial says gasoline line nominations below capacity for 5-day shipping period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add dropped word to headline.)

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. refined products system, said on Thursday nominations on its main gasoline line were below capacity for the second consecutive five-day shipping period as inventories on the East Coast remain elevated.

The pipeline will not be rationing space on its gasoline line during the period as it typically does when nominations exceed capacity, a Colonial spokeswoman told Reuters.

The company said last week demand on its main gasoline line that hauls about 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of the motor fuel was the weakest in nearly six years. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.