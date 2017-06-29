RPT-Colonial says gasoline line nominations below capacity for 5-day shipping period

(Repeats to add dropped word to headline.)

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. refined products system, said on Thursday nominations on its main gasoline line were below capacity for the second consecutive five-day shipping period as inventories on the East Coast remain elevated.

The pipeline will not be rationing space on its gasoline line during the period as it typically does when nominations exceed capacity, a Colonial spokeswoman told Reuters.

The company said last week demand on its main gasoline line that hauls about 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of the motor fuel was the weakest in nearly six years. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)