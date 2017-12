NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - *U.S. motorists drove 1.2 percent more in October than a year earlier - DOT monthly report *U.S. drivers logged 275.9 billion miles in October, record for month *U.S. drivers have logged 2.7 trillion miles in 2017, the most on record for the first 10 months of the year (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)