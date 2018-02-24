FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 5:43 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

FACTBOX-U.S. companies snub NRA after Florida high school shooting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds Delta, United)
    Feb 24 (Reuters) - Several U.S. companies are cutting ties with the National Rifle
Association (NRA) and gun manufacturers in the wake of a shooting that killed 17 at a Florida
high school last week.
    The second-deadliest shooting at a U.S. public school has revived the long-running U.S.
debate over gun rights and brought the NRA back under renewed scrutiny.
    Gun control activists have campaigned in recent days, with demands ranging from banning
semi-automatic guns like the one used in the Florida shooting to asking public pension funds to
sell gun stocks.
 
 Company Name                   Comment
 First National Bank Of Omaha   The bank said it will not renew a contract with the NRA to
                                issue an NRA-branded Visa card.             
 BlackRock Inc                  BlackRock said it will speak with weapons makers and
                                distributors "to understand their response," putting
                                pressure on companies such as Sturm Ruger & Co Inc        
                                and American Outdoor Brands Corp         .             
 Enterprise Holdings Inc        National Car Rental, Enterprise and Alamo, the three
                                brands owned by the company, will end their program with
                                the NRA, effective Mar. 26.             
 Wyndham Worldwide Corp         Tweeted it is no longer affiliated with the NRA, having
                                ended its relationship late last year. (bit.ly/2F0mNIw)
 Best Western Hotels & Resorts  Tweeted saying it does not have an affiliation with and is
                                not a corporate partner of the NRA. It ended its
                                relationship before the shooting. (bit.ly/2F24IK6)
 Symantec Corp                  Symantec said it has stopped a program with the NRA that
                                offered discounts for its LifeLock identity theft product.
                                            
 Chubb Ltd                      The insurer said it will stop underwriting a NRA-branded
                                insurance policy for gun owners.             
 Delta Air Lines                Tweeted it was ending its contract for discounted rates
                                through its group travel program, and requesting the NRA
                                remove its information from their website.             
 United Airlines                Tweeted it would no longer offer a discounted rate to the
                                NRA's annual meeting, and was requesting the NRA remove
                                its information from their website.             
 
 (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
