FACTBOX-U.S. companies snub NRA after Florida high school shooting

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Several U.S. companies are cutting ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA) and gun manufacturers in the wake of a shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school last week. The second-deadliest shooting at a U.S. public school has revived the long-running U.S. debate over gun rights and brought the NRA back under renewed scrutiny. Gun control activists have campaigned in recent days, with demands ranging from banning semi-automatic guns like the one used in the Florida shooting to asking public pension funds to sell gun stocks. Company Name Comment First National Bank Of Omaha The bank said it will not renew a contract with the NRA to issue an NRA-branded Visa card. BlackRock Inc BlackRock said it will speak with weapons makers and distributors "to understand their response", putting pressure on companies such as Sturm Ruger & Co Inc and American Outdoor Brands Corp . Enterprise Holdings Inc National Car Rental, Enterprise and Alamo, the three brands owned by the company, will end their program with the NRA, effective Mar. 26. Wyndham Worldwide Corp Tweeted it is no more affiliated with the NRA, having ended its relationship late last year. (bit.ly/2F0mNIw) Best Western Hotels & Resorts Tweeted saying it does not have an affiliation with and is not a corporate partner of the NRA. It ended its relationship before the shooting. (bit.ly/2F24IK6) Symantec Corp Symantec said it has stopped a program with the NRA that offered discounts for its LifeLock identity theft product. Chubb Ltd The insurer said that it will stop underwriting a NRA-branded insurance policy for gun owners. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)