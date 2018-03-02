FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 3:33 PM / Updated a day ago

FACTBOX-U.S. gun retailers take action after Florida school shooting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 2 (Reuters) - Several U.S. retailers have stopped selling firearms and ammunition to
consumers under the age of 21 in the wake of a shooting that killed 17 at a Parkland, Florida
high school on Feb. 14.
    The second-deadliest shooting at a U.S. public school has revived the long-running U.S.
debate over gun rights and brought the NRA back under renewed scrutiny.
    Gun control activists have stepped up pressure in recent days, with demands ranging from
banning semi-automatic guns like the one used in the Florida shooting to asking public pension
funds to dump gun stocks.
 
 Company Name                           Comment
 Kroger Co                              The retailer stopped selling firearms and ammunition
                                        to buyers under the age of 21 at its Fred Meyer
                                        stores.             
 Walmart Inc                            Walmart said that "in light of recent events" it was
                                        raising the age for purchasers of firearms and
                                        ammunition to 21 from 18. It is also was removing
                                        items from its website that resemble assault rifles,
                                        including non-lethal airsoft guns and toys. The
                                        retailer stopped selling assault firearms and
                                        accessories in 2015 and only sells handguns in
                                        Alaska.             
 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc              The retailer said it would no longer sell
                                        assault-style rifles, the type of weapon used in four
                                        of the five deadliest mass shootings by a single
                                        gunman in U.S. history, as well as Parkland.
                                                    
 L.L. Bean                              The outdoor gear maker will raise the minimum age for
                                        purchasers of guns to 21 from 18.             
 

 (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri)
