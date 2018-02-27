UPDATE 2-FACTBOX-U.S. companies snub NRA after Florida high school shooting

(Adds Lockton) Feb 26 (Reuters) - Several U.S. companies are cutting ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA) and gun manufacturers in the wake of a shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school last week. The second-deadliest shooting at a U.S. public school has revived the long-running U.S. debate over gun rights and brought the NRA back under renewed scrutiny. Gun control activists have campaigned in recent days, with demands ranging from banning semi-automatic guns like the one used in the Florida shooting to asking public pension funds to sell gun stocks. Company Name Comment First National Bank Of Omaha The bank said it will not renew a contract with the NRA to issue a NRA-branded Visa card. BlackRock Inc BlackRock said it will speak with weapons makers and distributors "to understand their response", putting pressure on companies such as Sturm Ruger & Co Inc and American Outdoor Brands Corp . Enterprise Holdings Inc National Car Rental, Enterprise and Alamo, the three brands owned by the company, will end their discount program with the NRA, effective March 26. Wyndham Worldwide Corp Tweeted it is no more affiliated with the NRA, having ended its relationship late last year. (bit.ly/2F0mNIw) Best Western Hotels & Resorts Best Western ended any association with the NRA in 2014. Symantec Corp Symantec said it has stopped a program with the NRA that offered discounts for its LifeLock identity theft product. Chubb Ltd The insurer said that it will stop underwriting a NRA-branded insurance policy for gun owners. MetLife Inc The insurer ended an auto and home incentive program for NRA members. North American Van Lines Inc The company scrapped its affiliate relationship with the NRA. Delta Air Lines Inc Airliner severed marketing ties with the NRA. United Airlines Airliner cut marketing ties with NRA. Avis Budget Group Inc Ended partnership with NRA, effective March 26. (cnnmon.ie/2GE0XYC) ‍ Hertz Global Holdings Inc The company tweeted, "We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA's rental car discount program with Hertz." (bit.ly/2F22iLN) Lockton Companies Inc The privately held insurance broker said it would no longer sell NRA-endorsed products. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Bernard Orr and Amrutha Gayathri)