February 26, 2018 / 11:17 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-FACTBOX-U.S. companies snub NRA after Florida high school shooting

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds Lockton)
    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Several U.S. companies are cutting ties with the National Rifle
Association (NRA) and gun manufacturers in the wake of a shooting that killed 17 at a Florida
high school last week.
    The second-deadliest shooting at a U.S. public school has revived the long-running U.S.
debate over gun rights and brought the NRA back under renewed scrutiny.
    Gun control activists have campaigned in recent days, with demands ranging from banning
semi-automatic guns like the one used in the Florida shooting to asking public pension funds to
sell gun stocks.
 
 Company Name                      Comment
 First National Bank Of Omaha      The bank said it will not renew a contract with the
                                   NRA to issue a NRA-branded Visa card.             
 BlackRock Inc                     BlackRock said it will speak with weapons makers and
                                   distributors "to understand their response", putting
                                   pressure on companies such as Sturm Ruger & Co Inc
                                           and American Outdoor Brands Corp         .
                                               
 Enterprise Holdings Inc           National Car Rental, Enterprise and Alamo, the three
                                   brands owned by the company, will end their discount
                                   program with the NRA, effective March 26.            
 Wyndham Worldwide Corp            Tweeted it is no more affiliated with the NRA, having
                                   ended its relationship late last year. (bit.ly/2F0mNIw)
 Best Western Hotels & Resorts     Best Western ended any association with the NRA in
                                   2014.
                                   
 Symantec Corp                     Symantec said it has stopped a program with the NRA
                                   that offered discounts for its LifeLock identity
                                   theft product.             
 Chubb Ltd                         The insurer said that it will stop underwriting a
                                   NRA-branded insurance policy for gun owners.
                                               
 MetLife Inc                       The insurer ended an auto and home incentive program
                                   for NRA members.             
 North American Van Lines Inc      The company scrapped its affiliate relationship with
                                   the NRA.             
 Delta Air Lines Inc               Airliner severed marketing ties with the
                                   NRA.            
 United Airlines                   Airliner cut marketing ties with NRA.             
 Avis Budget Group Inc             Ended partnership with NRA, effective March 26. (cnnmon.ie/2GE0XYC)
                                   ‍
 Hertz Global Holdings Inc         The company tweeted, "We have notified the NRA that
                                   we are ending the NRA's rental car discount program
                                   with Hertz." (bit.ly/2F22iLN)
 Lockton Companies Inc             The privately held insurance broker said it would no
                                   longer sell NRA-endorsed products.             
 

 (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza,
Bernard Orr and Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
