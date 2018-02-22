BlackRock says will seek "response" from gunmakers to Florida school shooting

BOSTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc said on Thursday it plans to speak with weapons manufacturers and distributors ‘to understand their response’ to last week’s mass school shooting in Florida.

Ed Sweeney, a spokesman for the New York-based asset manager that is the largest owner of many U.S. companies, said via e-mail that it cannot sell shares of a company in an index and instead “we focus on engaging with the company and understanding how they are responding to society’s expectations of them.”