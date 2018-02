Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. car rental company Enterprise Holdings Inc said it would end discount programs for three of its brands with members of the National Rifle Association (NRA), following a shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school.

The company, whose major brands are National Car Rental, Enterprise and Alamo, said the change is effective March 26. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)