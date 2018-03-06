UPDATE 1-U.S. House to debate bill to reduce violence in schools

(Adds Senate, Florida state)

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will debate bipartisan legislation next week aimed at preventing violence at schools following the Feb. 14 shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday.

McCarthy, the second most-powerful Republican in the House, did not outline any other legislation the chamber might consider that are urged by gun control groups, such as raising the minimum age for buying semi-automatic rifles or banning them altogether.

The House has already passed a bill, which is pending in the Senate, to tighten government background checks on gun buyers. But it included a controversial provision to greatly expand the ability of people to carry concealed weapons anywhere in the United States, which is not likely to pass the Senate.

The No. 2 Republican in the Senate, John Cornyn, said on Monday the only guns-related bill the Senate was likely to consider was one that he had backed to improve the background check system. Democrats support the legislation but want to debate additional gun-related measures, such as closing loopholes.

“I hope, as people realize that it may be the background check bill or nothing (considered in the Senate), that they’re not willing to go home empty-handed,” Cornyn told reporters late on Monday.

As the federal government wrestles with tightening control of gun sales, which is complicated by the right to bear arms enshrined in the U.S. Constitution and lobbying from the powerful National Rifle Association, states are also rewriting their gun laws.

Florida’s Republican-controlled Senate on Monday approved raising the minimum age for purchasing a gun, and added a three-day waiting period.