WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he has chosen former pharmaceutical company executive Alex Azar to serve as U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary and vowed to lower the price of medicines.

“Happy to announce, I am nominating Alex Azar to be the next HHS Secretary. He will be a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices,” Trump said in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)