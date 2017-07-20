FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
U.S. Senator Corker backs Obamacare repeal with "reasonable" transition -statement
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 15 days ago

U.S. Senator Corker backs Obamacare repeal with "reasonable" transition -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker on Thursday said he backed repealing the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 law also known as Obamacare, as long as the effort also included "a reasonable transition period."

"This takes us back to a level playing field where, by a certain date, all sides have incentive to work together to develop a health care replacement that can generate broad support and will stand the test of time," Corker said in a statement posted on Twitter. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.