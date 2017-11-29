Sign-up pace much slower in week 4 of 2018 Obamacare enrollment

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The pace of people signing up for individual insurance under Obamacare slowed significantly during the fourth week of 2018 enrollment, as nearly 37 percent fewer people signed up for the health care plans than in the previous week, a U.S. government agency reported on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said that 504,181 people signed up for 2018 Obamacare individual insurance in the 39 states that use the federal government website HealthCare.gov for the week ended Nov. 25, down from 798,829 people in the previous week. New consumer sign-ups fell to 152,243 from 220,323 in the previous week.

Total sign-ups reached 2.78 million during the first four weeks of enrollment, which lasts through Dec. 15.

The figures do not include enrollment in Washington, D.C. or the 11 states that run their own enrollment and websites. The subsidized individual insurance is part of former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, often known as Obamacare. (Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)