FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Commodities
Environment
Detained in Myanmar
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Regulatory News - Americas
March 7, 2018 / 3:24 PM / in 21 hours

FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for "Kabuki drug-pricing"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administrator Scott Gottlieb on Wednesday criticized drugmakers, pharmacy benefit managers and health insurers for “Kabuki drug-pricing constructs” that he said expose consumers to high out-of-pocket costs and discourage competition.

Gottlieb delivered the remarks at an annual conference of health insurers in a speech largely aimed at promoting biosimilars, rival treatments that are as effective as the original but cheaper. But he criticized much of the health industry for failing to promote access to innovative treatments such as biosimilars and for pricing practices that harm consumers.

Kabuki is a form of Japanese theater known for its dramatization and elaborate make-up of its performers. (Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.