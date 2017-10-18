U.S. Republican Senator Hatch rejects bipartisan healthcare deal

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch on Wednesday rejected a bipartisan healthcare deal aimed at stabilizing Obamacare, saying the Senate bill was too costly.

“No way to pay for it. Oh my gosh, give me a break. I appreciate the innovation and the attempt to do it right. But it doesn’t help,” the Utah Republican told reporters. “I certainly don’t think it’s a good idea.”

As the Republican head of the Senate finance panel, Hatch oversees legislation that addresses the financial aspects of healthcare policy.