U.S. Republican Senator Hatch rejects bipartisan healthcare deal
October 18, 2017 / 7:44 PM / 3 days ago

U.S. Republican Senator Hatch rejects bipartisan healthcare deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch on Wednesday rejected a bipartisan healthcare deal aimed at stabilizing Obamacare, saying the Senate bill was too costly.

“No way to pay for it. Oh my gosh, give me a break. I appreciate the innovation and the attempt to do it right. But it doesn’t help,” the Utah Republican told reporters. “I certainly don’t think it’s a good idea.”

As the Republican head of the Senate finance panel, Hatch oversees legislation that addresses the financial aspects of healthcare policy.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

