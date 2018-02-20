U.S. to extend short-term non-Obamacare health insurance to 1 year

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Tuesday proposed a rule extending the time period to 12 months for health insurance plans that do not comply with the requirements of the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.

The government had already indicated its support for such plans, which it said will make health insurance more affordable. Obamacare currently allows for such plans, but they are limited to three months. The government said it expects 100,000 to 200,000 people to shift from an Obamacare plan to such insurance in 2019. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)