U.S. judge will likely rule next week on healthcare payments
October 18, 2017 / 11:34 PM / in 3 days

U.S. judge will likely rule next week on healthcare payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge said on Wednesday he would likely issue a ruling next week on a request from several U.S. states to block President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate cost-sharing payments to health insurance companies under Obamacare.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco federal court said he would likely hold a hearing on Monday or Tuesday, and then quickly issue an order. That ruling could be immediately appealed by the losing side, Chhabria said at a hearing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Peter Cooney)

