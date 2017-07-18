FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
Trump invites Republican senators to healthcare lunch on Wednesday
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 18, 2017 / 11:32 PM / 19 days ago

Trump invites Republican senators to healthcare lunch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has invited all Republican senators to discuss healthcare over lunch at the White House on Wednesday, the day after the party's push to overhaul Obamacare collapsed in the U.S. Senate, a White House official said on Tuesday.

"There is movement on healthcare," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, and without providing further detail on developments. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.