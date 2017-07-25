FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Republican Senator McCain will return Tuesday for healthcare vote
July 25, 2017 / 1:11 AM / 11 days ago

U.S. Republican Senator McCain will return Tuesday for healthcare vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator John McCain, who has been recuperating in Arizona after being diagnosed with brain cancer, will return to Washington for a vote on healthcare reform on Tuesday, his office said in a statement on Monday.

"Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea," the statement said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Beech; editing by Diane Craft

