U.S. sued over approval of Kentucky Medicaid work provisions

Jan 24 (Reuters) - A group of Kentucky residents have filed a lawsuit challenging the federal government’s approval of new requirements that people who receive benefits from the state’s Medicaid health insurance program work or get jobs training.

The proposed class action lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C. against the U.S. Department of Health and Services, says that the agency exceeded its authority under the federal Medicaid law when it approved Kentucky’s requirements earlier this month. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)