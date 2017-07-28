FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democratic leader urges U.S. House to move on Obamacare fixes
July 28, 2017

Democratic leader urges U.S. House to move on Obamacare fixes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi urged Republicans to establish a process to move forward on improvements to Obamacare on Friday after their healthcare reform effort failed in the Senate.

"We call upon the speaker to establish a process - we can go right to the committees - and have the discussion on how we keep America healthy," Pelosi said at a news conference at which Democrats called for a bipartisan effort on healthcare reform. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Alexander; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

