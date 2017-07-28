Ryan disappointed on Senate healthcare vote, but 'we should not give up'

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday he was disappointed with the Senate's failure to pass healthcare legislation but urged Republican senators not to give up as their colleagues in the House moved on to tax reform.

"I am disappointed and frustrated, but we should not give up. I encourage the Senate to continue working toward a real solution that keeps our promise," Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, said in a statement. He said the House would move on to tax reform including cutting taxes for middle class families. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)