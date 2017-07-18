FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
U.S. House speaker urges Senate to pass "something" on healthcare
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 18, 2017 / 2:30 PM / 20 days ago

U.S. House speaker urges Senate to pass "something" on healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday called on the Senate to pass some kind of healthcare overhaul bill so lawmakers can move forward to repeal and replace Obamacare, one day after Republicans senators' effort to pass their own plan collapsed.

"We'd like to see the Senate move on something" in order to take the next steps in the legislation process, Ryan told reporters at a news conference. Still, he added, the House bill passed earlier this year was "sufficient" and "the best way to go." (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

