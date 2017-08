WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said he had written to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urging bipartisan effort to stabilize the U.S. health insurance market.

Schumer noted that McConnell had been quoted recently as saying Congress will need to shore up that market if lawmakers fail to repeal Obamacare. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Trott)