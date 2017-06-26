FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate Republicans release changes to healthcare proposal
June 26, 2017

U.S. Senate Republicans release changes to healthcare proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday released changes to their healthcare bill, including a six-month waiting period for people who have let their insurance coverage lapse for over 63 days - about two months - and want to get insured again.

The change appeared aimed at deterring people from dropping health insurance to begin with, a concern that arose in part because the bill cancels the monetary penalty for being uninsured under the current law, known commonly as Obamacare.

Senate leaders want to hold a vote on the bill before the July 4 recess that starts at the end of this week. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Paul Simao)

