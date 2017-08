WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Senate Republicans passed a measure on Thursday that would permanently repeal Obamacare's so-called Cadillac tax on high-cost employer-provided insurance without a single Democratic vote amid a broader debate to repeal the healthcare law.

The measure passed along party lines by a 52-48 vote. To become law, it will need to be passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. (Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Richard Pullin)