WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - President Trump told reporters on Friday that Democratic leaders should come to the White House to negotiate a deal on healthcare, while calling the cost-sharing reduction payments under Obamacare a payoff to the insurance industry.

“If the Democrats were smart, what they’d do is come and negotiate something where people could really get the kind of healthcare that they deserve,” he said. (Reporting by Justin Mitchell and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)