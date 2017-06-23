FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill -White House
#Banking and Financial News
June 23, 2017 / 6:04 PM / a month ago

Trump is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is very pleased with the draft healthcare bill Senate Republican leaders have unveiled and wants to continue to "push it forward," the White House said on Friday.

"The president is very supportive of the Senate bill. There's a lot of ideas in there - he's talked about having heart," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters when asked if Trump preferred the Senate's draft to a bill to repeal Obamacare approved by the House of Representatives.

"I think he's very pleased with that (Senate) bill and he wants to continue to push it forward," Spicer said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

