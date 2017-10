WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would “not do anything to enrich” insurance companies, strengthening his opposition to a deal between Republican and Democratic senators to stabilize Obamacare by restoring subsidies to health insurers.

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, who reached the agreement with Democratic Senator Patty Murray, said earlier that Trump had “completely engineered” the proposal. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott)