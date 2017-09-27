FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he will negotiate with Democrats on healthcare
September 27, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 22 days ago

Trump says he will negotiate with Democrats on healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will return to the healthcare legislative effort early next year and negotiate with Democrats on the issue, a day after the failure of Republicans’ latest attempt to get a healthcare plan through the Senate.

The Republican president, refusing to admit defeat on one of his primary promises during the 2016 presidential campaign, told reporters at the White House that Republicans will tackle healthcare again in January or February.

“I will negotiate with Democrats but from the Republican standpoint, we have the votes,” Trump said. He added that he would probably sign an executive order next week to allow people to buy health insurance across state lines. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)

