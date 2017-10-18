U.S. House Speaker Ryan urges Senate to repeal Obamacare

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate should focus on repealing and replacing Obamacare, a spokesman for House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday, one day after bipartisan senators announced a plan to temporarily stabilize the healthcare program.

Ryan spokesman Doug Andres, asked for the speaker’s reaction to the plan by Republican Senator Lamar Alexander and Democratic Senator Patty Murray, said: “The speaker does not see anything that changes his view that the Senate should keep its focus on repeal and replace of Obamacare.” (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)