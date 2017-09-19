FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate to hold hearing on Republican healthcare proposal
September 19, 2017

U.S. Senate to hold hearing on Republican healthcare proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A powerful U.S. Senate committee will hold a hearing on the latest proposed healthcare bill to overhaul Obamacare next week, the first public hearing all year on any Republican effort to gut the healthcare law.

Orrin Hatch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said on Monday the hearing would take place on Sept. 25 to “examine the details of the Graham-Cassidy proposal.” The Senate must vote on the bill by Sept. 30 to be able to pass it with a simple majority of 51 votes. (Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Leslie Adler)

