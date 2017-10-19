FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. senator unveils rare bipartisan healthcare initiative
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 19, 2017 / 5:30 PM / 2 days ago

U.S. senator unveils rare bipartisan healthcare initiative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bipartisan legislation to help stabilize Obamacare was unveiled in the U.S. Senate on Thursday with 22 sponsors in the 100-member chamber, Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said on Thursday.

“The bill has 22 sponsors, half Democrat, half Republican,” said Alexander, speaking on the Senate floor. Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat, indicated there were 24 sponsors, however.

The measure would continue for two years federal subsidy payments for lower-income people to pay out-of-pocket costs under the Affordable Care Act. President Donald Trump has ordered a halt to those payments and has vacillated on his support or opposition to this legislation. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Amanda Becker; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.