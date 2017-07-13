FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cruz says consumer choice, health savings accounts in Senate bill
July 13, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 25 days ago

Cruz says consumer choice, health savings accounts in Senate bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on Thursday his proposal for allowing insurance companies to offer policies with less coverage than under Obamacare – if they also offer the higher-quality coverage – will be included in the new Senate healthcare bill.

"It is also very significant that the bill includes my amendment to allow individuals to use health savings accounts to pay for premiums. It's a big deal for lowering premiums, as is the consumer freedom amendment,” Cruz told reporters before closed meeting of Senate Republicans.

Several other Republican senators entered the meeting saying they did not yet know what would be included in the retooled bill. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

