FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
MOVES-Bank of America prime brokerage executive jumps to RBC
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 14, 2017 / 5:51 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Bank of America prime brokerage executive jumps to RBC

Lawrence Delevingne

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Jonathan Yalmokas has resigned as Bank of America Corp's head of prime brokerage in the Americas to lead an equity financing business at Royal Bank of Canada, a person familiar with the move said on Wednesday.

Yalmokas will start at RBC's New York office in September in a bid to expand its financing business for investment managers, according to the person, who was not authorized to discuss the information publicly.

Yalmokas had joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2011 from UBS Group AG, where he also worked in a role providing investment services to hedge funds. He resigned from the bank last week, the person said.

Reuters could not immediately learn who is replacing Yalmokas at Bank of America. Representatives for the two banks did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.