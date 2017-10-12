FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyperloop One gets Richard Branson on board
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
October 12, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 7 days ago

Hyperloop One gets Richard Branson on board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Los-Angeles-based company, Hyperloop One said billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Group has invested in the company to form a strategic partnership.

Branson joined the board of Hyperloop One and the company would rebrand itself as Virgin Hyperloop One in the coming months, Hyperloop said in a statement on Thursday.

The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Hyperloop One, the concept of which originated in a paper by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk, is developing a futuristic high-speed transport system.

Virgin Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.