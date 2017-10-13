FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackrock's Fink warns global surprise could drive major market correction
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 13, 2017 / 6:04 PM / 8 days ago

Blackrock's Fink warns global surprise could drive major market correction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink warned on Friday that the market could face a “big correction” if a major world event occurred.

Fink, head of the world’s largest asset manager, said that the amount of risk in the financial system is comparable to 2007 levels, adding that the fundamental strength of the global economy and low volatility are keeping things stable.

“If there is a major event, which I don’t forsee anything, but if there is one, we could have a big correction,” he said at the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance.

Fink added that while all the reported candidates to serve as the next Federal Reserve chair are well-qualified, he wants to see the next leader of the central bank follow the policy “glide path” established by current Chair Janet Yellen. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.