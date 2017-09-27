East Libyan government issues retaliatory entry ban against U.S. citizens

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A government based in eastern Libya said on Wednesday it would bar entry to U.S. citizens after President Donald Trump’s administration included Libya in a new travel ban.

The eastern-based government of Abdullah al-Thinni is aligned with Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar and is opposed to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

Announcing its ban, the eastern-based government said it was responding to “a dangerous escalation that targets Libyan citizens and puts them in the same basket as the terrorists against whom our... armed forces are fighting”. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Gareth Jones)