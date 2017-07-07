FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court denies Hawaii bid to narrow Trump travel ban
July 7, 2017 / 10:51 PM / a month ago

U.S. appeals court denies Hawaii bid to narrow Trump travel ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday denied the state of Hawaii's request to issue an emergency order blocking parts of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said it did not have jurisdiction to act on Hawaii's request. The U.S. Supreme Court last month let the ban on travel go forward with a limited scope, saying it could not apply to anyone with a credible "bona fide relationship" with a U.S. person or entity. (Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Grant McCool)

