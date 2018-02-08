US House speaker says will move on immigration bill after budget

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said Republicans will move on immigration legislation backed by President Donald Trump after lawmakers finish with the current budget deal.

“To anyone who doubts my intention to solve this problem and bring up a DACA and immigration reform bill, do not,” Ryan told reporters, referring to the program that protects immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. “We will bring a solution to the floor, one that the president will sign.” (Reporting by Richard Cowen and Makini Brice; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Susan Heavey)