FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sen. Schumer says DACA deal must be part of 'must-pass' spending bill
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
January 9, 2018 / 8:26 PM / a day ago

Sen. Schumer says DACA deal must be part of 'must-pass' spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that any agreement on dealing with the status of young undocumented immigrants by early March, when the program that protects the so-called Dreamers expires, must be included in a “must-pass” spending bill.

“The bottom line is it must go in a must-pass bill and the only must-pass bill we see coming down the road before March 5 is this bill,” Schumer said, referring to legislation that lawmakers need to pass by Jan. 19, when current government spending expires. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is to end on March 5. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.