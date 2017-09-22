FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. officials to hold Friday briefing on "enhanced global security"
September 22, 2017

U.S. officials to hold Friday briefing on "enhanced global security"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Officials from the Department of Homeland Security, White House, State Department and Justice Department will hold a briefing on Friday afternoon to discuss “enhanced global security measures,” the DHS said in a statement.

Information from the briefing will be embargoed until 5 p.m. (2100 GMT), it said.

The announcement of the briefing follows media reports that President Donald Trump is planning to replace his soon-to-expire travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries with a new ban tailored on a country-by-country basis and affecting slightly more nations. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

