Trump says he wants action to help those affected by DACA decision

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would like to see action on helping undocumented young people who moved to the United States as children, but he said any immigration bill also would have to improve jobs, wealth and security for U.S. citizens.

Trump, speaking at the start of a cabinet meeting, said he wanted to see action to help those affected by his decision to rescind the so-called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, which enabled some undocumented people who came into the United States as children to remain temporarily.

“We want to see something happen with DACA. It’s been spoken of for years, and children are now adults in many cases,” Trump said, noting that hundreds of thousands of people were affected by the policy. But he added, “Above all else, any bill we pass must improve jobs, wages and security for American citizens.” (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Lambert)