a month ago
REFILE-U.S. vice president says Trump-Modi meetings 'historic and productive'
June 27, 2017 / 3:11 PM / a month ago

REFILE-U.S. vice president says Trump-Modi meetings 'historic and productive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typographical error to make it "U.S.-India Business Council" instead of "U.S. Indian Business Council")

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday hailed a first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "historic and productive" and said Trump recognizes U.S. ties with India as "one of the most important strategic relationships in the 21st century."

Addressing the U.S.-India Business Council a day after Trump's first meeting with Modi in Washington, Pence stressed that India must continue to enact economic reforms to ensure the bilateral trade relationship was reciprocal. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom)

