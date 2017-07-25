U.S House panel wants CEOs of Google, Facebook, AT&T to testify on internet rules

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee asked the chief executives of Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc , AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and other companies to testify at a Sept. 7 hearing on the future of net neutrality rules.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is currently considering tossing out the 2015 Obama administration net neutrality rules that reclassified internet service like a public utility. The rules bar providers from blocking, slowing or offering paid prioritization of websites. Many internet providers want Congress to step in and write permanent rules.