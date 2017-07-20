FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senator McCain found to have brain tumor -McCain's office
July 20, 2017 / 12:14 AM / 16 days ago

U.S. Senator McCain found to have brain tumor -McCain's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain has a brain tumor and is reviewing treatment options that may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, his office announced on Wednesday.

The six-term Republican senator and former presidential nominee, who is 80, has been recovering at home in Arizona since undergoing a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye.

Tissue analysis since that procedure revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the clot, his office said. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

