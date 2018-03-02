Deputy U.S. Attorney General lays out plan of attack on white-collar crime

March 2 (Reuters) - Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Friday laid out the Trump administration’s approach to fighting financial crime, saying the government will focus more heavily on certain tax violations and that it is cracking down on securities fraud.

“We are using data analytics to more quickly identify, investigate and prosecute manipulation of the securities markets, and other forms of fraud that threaten the integrity of America’s financial system,” Rosenstein said at a conference on white-collar crime in San Diego. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Grant McCool)