FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Justice Department mulls changing corporate prosecution policy
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
September 14, 2017 / 5:01 PM / in a month

U.S. Justice Department mulls changing corporate prosecution policy

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is reviewing its policies over how it prosecutes corporate white collar crimes and may be making some changes “in the near future,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Heritage Foundation, Rosenstein told the audience the department is reviewing the “Yates Memo,” a document released by his predecessor, Sally Yates, which urged prosecutors to focus on holding individuals accountable in corporate crime cases.

“It is under review, and I anticipate that there may be some changes to the policy on corporate prosecutions,” Rosenstein said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Paul Simao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.